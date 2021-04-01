'Didn't know what to do': New Mexico man shopping for groceries finds his car swarming with 15,000 bees
Published
A New Mexico man returned to his car after grocery shopping only to find that his car had been invaded by a swarm of 15,000 bees.
Published
A New Mexico man returned to his car after grocery shopping only to find that his car had been invaded by a swarm of 15,000 bees.
A heroic firefighter, who is a beekeeper in his free time, rescued the bees and brought them to his home.
New Mexico man did not initially notice giant swarm, which had got in through an open window while he was inside supermarket