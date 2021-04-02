Derek Chauvin trial day 4: Paramedics detail efforts to save George Floyd's life; ex-police sergeant discusses use of force

In day four of testimony in the trail of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Department supervising sergeant told jurors he thinks officers should have stopped restraining George Floyd sooner, and paramedics detail efforts they took to save Floyd's life. CBS News' Jamie Yuccas has the latest, then Kim Wehle, a professor at University of Baltimore Law School, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with her analysis of Thursday's proceedings, including testimony from Floyd's girlfriend.