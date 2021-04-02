Tiger Woods to return at the Masters
Published
Tiger Woods, who hasn't played since Feb. 5, says he will play in the 2015 Masters. In a statement on his website Woods said, "It's obviously very important to me, and I want to be there."Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods, who hasn't played since Feb. 5, says he will play in the 2015 Masters. In a statement on his website Woods said, "It's obviously very important to me, and I want to be there."Full Article
Tiger Woods gives his verdict on whether he will be able to tee it up at Augusta National this April, having undergone further back..