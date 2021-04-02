Deer crashes through school bus windshield, lands on a student
Published
Footage from inside the bus shows a deer smashing through the windshield and landing on a student in the first row, before scampering to its feet.
Published
Footage from inside the bus shows a deer smashing through the windshield and landing on a student in the first row, before scampering to its feet.
Footage from inside the bus shows a deer smashing through the windshield and landing on a student in the first row, before..