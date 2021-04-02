Defending Champ Ash Barty to Play Bianca Andreescu In Miami Open Final
In her first match at this year's Miami Open, Ash Barty was one point from elimination. Now she’s one win from becoming a repeat champion.Full Article
Mississauga, Ont., native Bianca Andreescu is producing a run that has similarities to her journey to the title at the Rogers Cup..
Defending champion Ash Barty returned to the final of the Miami Open by beating No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday...