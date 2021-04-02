Ratings: Christopher Meloni’s ‘SVU’ Comeback Scores 7.6 Million Viewers

Christopher Meloni’s return to “SVU” generated 7.6 million total viewers, and NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” debut sent CBS’ “United States of Al” packing in Thursday’s battle of series premieres.



“Law & Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime” both attracted 7.6 million total viewers last night. At 9 p.m., “SVU” scored a 1.6 rating/10 share among adults 18-49. The 10 o’clock “Law & Order: Organized Crime” launch earned a 1.5 rating/11 share.



Chuck Lorre’s “Al” brought together more than 5 million total viewers. Elsewhere, “The Moodys” numbers are not going to put Fox executives in a good mood.



*Also Read:* Here's How Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler Returned to 'Law and Order: SVU' After a Decade Away



NBC easily topped primetime last night. CBS, which finished second in total viewers, was fourth among the English-language broadcast networks in the key ratings demo.



NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Manifest” season premiere at 8 p.m. landed a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million total viewers.



ABC was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and third in total viewers with 3.7 million. “Station 19” at 8 had a 0.7/5 and 4.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Grey’s Anatomy” got a 0.8/5 and 4.1 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 received a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers.



*Also Read:* Ratings: 'American Housewife' Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale



Fox was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.8 million. “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 had a 0.7/5 and 2.5 million total viewers. At 9, “The Moodys” premiere got a 0.2/2 and 1 million total viewers.



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/3 and second in total viewers with 4.1 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 had a 0.6/5 and 6.4 million total viewers. At 8:30, “United States of Al” stated off to a 0.5/4 and 5.1 million total viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.5/3 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 9:30, “B Positive” received a 0.4/3 and 3.7 million total viewers in its new time slot. “Clarice” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million total viewers.



The CW managed a 0.1/1 and 680,000 total viewers, airing repeats.