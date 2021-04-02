Hunter Biden Says He Doesn’t Know if Controversial Laptop Is His But It ‘Certainly’ Could Be

Hunter Biden isn’t completely sure the laptop at the center of numerous scandalous headlines about him and his family really is his, but it “certainly” could be, he said.



In a new interview with CBS News’ Tracy Smith, which will air in full on Sunday, Biden was asked directly about the laptop that launched a seemingly endless amount of primetime segments in the right-wing media sphere leading up to and after the November 2020 election of his father, Joe Biden, to the presidency.



Asked point-blank whether the laptop purportedly found at a computer repair shop belonged to him, Biden said, “For real, I don’t know.”



*Also Read:* NY Post Reporter Behind Dubious Hunter Biden Story Refused to Put His Name on It (Report)



Smith pushed Biden, who is the author of forthcoming book “Beautiful Things,” until he replied, “The truthful answer… I don’t have any idea, no idea whether or not…”



“So, it could be yours?” Smith asked.



“Of course. Certainly,” Biden said. “There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me or that there was a laptop stolen from me.”



Biden should exercise a little caution there: The computer repair shop owner tied to the New York Post’s reporting on Biden and the laptop sued Twitter for at least $500 million last December, claiming the tech giant defamed him by incorrectly calling him a “hacker.”



Watch the interview preview below, via CBS News.







Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden's business interests in China and Ukraine, the president's son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop "could be" his



Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg



— CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021







