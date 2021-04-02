Police Officer Dies After Suspect Rams Car Into Capitol Barricade; Suspect Also Dead
Two police officers were rammed by a car at a barricade at an access point to the U.S. Capitol Friday, killing one of the officers and injuring the other. The suspect in the incident was also killed. He was an American male, not previously known to police or on any watch lists, and appears to have been a single actor, according to a federal law enforcement official and a Capitol Hill source.Full Article