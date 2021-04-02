Jill Biden pulls off April Fool's prank
Published
The first lady put on a short black wig, black pantsuit and black face mask to disguise herself, along with a name tag that read "Jasmine."Full Article
Published
The first lady put on a short black wig, black pantsuit and black face mask to disguise herself, along with a name tag that read "Jasmine."Full Article
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from..
The first lady dressed in disguise during a flight from California to Washington, and members of her staff also were fooled.