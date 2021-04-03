Wendle’s 3-Run HR In 9th Rallies Rays Over Marlins 6-4

Joey Wendle hit a three-run homer, highlighting a four-run rally in the ninth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays over the Miami Marlins 6-4 Friday night.

