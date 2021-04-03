Capitol attack: What we know about suspect Noah Green
The man who hit Capitol Police officers as he crashed into a barricade and ran at officers with a knife has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green.Full Article
CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the second deadly incident in our nation's capital nearly three months.
[NFA] A motorist rammed a vehicle into U.S. Capitol police on Friday and brandished a knife, killing one officer and injuring..