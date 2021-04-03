Town evacuated after oil train derails
An oil tanker train derailed and caught fire in North Dakota, prompting a nearby town to evacuate. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN to describe the accident.Full Article
A Union Pacific Railroad train and a semi truck collided on Thursday morning in Ault. It happened just after 8 a.m. at the..