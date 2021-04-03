U.S. Capitol Police Officer Killed In Attack Near Capitol
Published
A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed at a Capitol checkpoint yesterday. The suspect was later pronounced dead.Full Article
Published
A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed at a Capitol checkpoint yesterday. The suspect was later pronounced dead.Full Article
The key facts behind the day's political headlines on April 3 as US president Joe Biden has expressed sorrow after a police officer..
A US Capitol police officer was killed and another injured in an attack on Friday. The incident occurred after a man rammed car..