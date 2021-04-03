Orson Welles' unfinished masterpiece to be completed
The legendary writer, actor and director died 30 years ago while editing his last movie. The film was titled “The Other Side of the Wind,” the semi auto-biographical story of an aging director who returns to Hollywood after years in exile intent on making a comeback. Now, the film may be completed at last thanks to producer Filip Jan Rymsza and his successful “crowdfunding,”. Rymsza joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the fascinating project.Full Article