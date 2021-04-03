Man finds 15,000 bees in car after leaving grocery store
Published
A supermarket shopper who was about to drive away after putting his groceries in his car came face to face with a swarm of bees in the back seat earlier this week.Full Article
Published
A supermarket shopper who was about to drive away after putting his groceries in his car came face to face with a swarm of bees in the back seat earlier this week.Full Article
A woman on TikTok is warning others about a potential kidnapping tactic that was allegedly used on her in a supermarket parking..