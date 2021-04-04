Beau Biden dies at 46
Vice President Joe Biden's son, Beau Biden, passed away Saturday after battling brain cancer. Biden had served as the Attorney General for Delaware and was an Iraq veteran.Full Article
Hunter Biden convinced his father Joe in early 2017 to put out a statement approving of the affair he was having with his deceased..
President Obama nearly broke down as he spoke at the funeral for Beau Biden. Vice President Joe Biden's son died from brain cancer...