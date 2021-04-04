Transcript: Cecilia Rouse on "Face the Nation"
Published
The following is a transcript of an interview with Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, that aired Sunday, April 4, 2021, on "Face the Nation."Full Article
Published
The following is a transcript of an interview with Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, that aired Sunday, April 4, 2021, on "Face the Nation."Full Article
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Cecilia Rouse and Jonathan Nez sat down with Margaret Brennan.
Cecilia Rouse and Jonathan Nez appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"