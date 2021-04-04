Officials fear 'uncontrolled' breach of Florida wastewater reservoir; hundreds evacuated
A full breach of the walls at the damaged Piney Point reservoir in Florida could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water" to surge, officials said.
Hundreds of residents in Manatee County, Florida, were ordered to evacuate their homes over Easter weekend as officials feared that..