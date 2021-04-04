Arizona reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, no new known deaths Sunday
Published
Last week, Arizona's percent positivity was 5% for the fifth week in a row and 7% the week before that, according to the state.
Published
Last week, Arizona's percent positivity was 5% for the fifth week in a row and 7% the week before that, according to the state.
Another 10 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the UK for the second day running, while new cases are at their lowest..
COVID-19 cases are on uphill in India as the country reported 93,249 new infections in the last 24 hours, making it the highest..