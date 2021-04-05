First virtual SAG Awards sees The Trial Of The Chicago 7, The Crown and Chadwick Boseman honoured
Published
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the top prize at the first ever virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards.Full Article
Published
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the top prize at the first ever virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards.Full Article
'The Trial of the Chicago 7', the late Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis were the big winners at the 2021 SAG Awards.
The Trial Of The Chicago 7 won the top prize at the first ever virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards.