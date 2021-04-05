Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest
Published
Inmates broke windows, set a fire, and threw debris to the ground late Sunday at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.Full Article
Published
Inmates broke windows, set a fire, and threw debris to the ground late Sunday at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.Full Article
The city of St. Louis is creating a new Corrections Task Force to look into the weekend unrest at the Justice Center.