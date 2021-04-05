Biden backs corporate tax hike to fund infrastructure

President Biden is defending a plan to raise the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to fund his $2 trillion "American Jobs Plan," noting the rate was much higher for decades until President Trump cut it in 2017. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, Washington Post national political reporter Jacqueline Alemany, and Axios Justice and Race reporter Russell Contreras spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about what comes next.