Toxic wastewater reservoir in Florida on brink of collapse
Published
Hundreds of residents in Manatee, Florida, were told to evacuate their homes amid fears that a wastewater pond could collapse. Janet Shamlian has the latest.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of residents in Manatee, Florida, were told to evacuate their homes amid fears that a wastewater pond could collapse. Janet Shamlian has the latest.Full Article
More than 300 homes have been evacuated in Florida amid fears a wastewater reservoir is about to collapse.