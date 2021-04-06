Dr. Anthony Fauci stated the federal government would not be imposing vaccine passports for businesses and travel. According to the White House, all potential passports would come from the private sector, with small direct involvement from the government.Full Article
Fauci: Federal Government Not to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine Passports
