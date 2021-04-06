Baylor wins first NCAA men's basketball championship, ends Gonzaga's perfect season
Baylor crushed Gonzaga, taking an early 9-0 lead and never looking back. The Bears used a lethal three-point attack, smothering defense to stop Zags.
The Baylor Bears bested previously undefeated Gonzaga to win the school’s first-ever NCAA title on April 5 at the Lucas Oil..
The Bears’ stifling defense powered them to an 86-70 victory over Gonzaga, which was one win away from being the first undefeated..