Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings Dies At 84
Published
Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who made history during his career, died Tuesday at the age of 84.Full Article
Published
Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who made history during his career, died Tuesday at the age of 84.Full Article
Longtime U.S. Congressman Alcee Hastings, a Florida Democrat, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2019.
Congressman Alcee Hastings died Tuesday. The South Florida congressman, who was 84, made history in many ways — positive and..