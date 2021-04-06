15-Term US Rep. Alcee Hastings Dies at 84
Published
Longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.Full Article
Published
Longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.Full Article
Joan Murray reports Al Hastings passed away at the age of 84 after battling pancreatic cancer.
Palm Beach County commissioners hold a moment of silence for U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who died at the age of 84.