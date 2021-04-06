FBI Issues Warning Surrounding Scammers, Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards
The FBI is on the lookout for scammers who are selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, a crime that can send someone to prison for five years.Full Article
The FBI is warning the public to be cautious as scammers are taking advantage of an opportunity to create fake vaccination cards.
As the President signs a 3rd Covid relief bill, we've got a warning about scams targeting people getting the vaccine.