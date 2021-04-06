The Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that Derek Chauvin went too far when he arrested George Floyd. Officer Chauvin did not follow department policy upon conducting the arrest.Full Article
Police Chief Says Derek Chauvin Violated Department Policy in Floyd Arrest
