Federal lawsuit alleges racist brutality by Rochester police
A lawsuit filed Monday accuses Rochester officials of allowing a culture of police brutality against people of color to fester and asks a court to force reforms.Full Article
According to the plaintiffs, the 96-page complaint outlines excessive unnecessary use of force on people of color in Rochester.