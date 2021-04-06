Former Trump HUD Official Punished For Violating Hatch Act
Published
Former Trump housing official Lynne Patton has been fined $1,000 and barred from federal employment for four years for violating the Hatch Act, Politico reports.Full Article
Published
Former Trump housing official Lynne Patton has been fined $1,000 and barred from federal employment for four years for violating the Hatch Act, Politico reports.Full Article
(RFE/RL) -- U.S. and Iranian officials have each tamped down expectations ahead of EU-brokered talks set to begin in Vienna on..
US President Joe Biden’s cancellation of punitive sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) removes a serious..