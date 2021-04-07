Trump and Biden administrations were aware of issues at Baltimore plant months before the firm accidentally contaminated 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Trump, Biden Officials Previously Warned About the Vaccine Plant Problems
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Senior Trump and Biden officials knew for months about problems at vaccine plant
A new analysis raises questions about whether more could have been done to prevent a contamination that ruined more than 15..
Upworthy