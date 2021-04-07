FDA takes action after Kim Kardashian raves about morning sickness pill
Kim Kardashian is facing scrutiny from an unlikely source: the FDA. The reality star, a paid spokeswoman for the drug company, endorsed a morning sickness pill she is taking, but her Instagram post contains claims that the FDA calls "false or misleading." Suzanne Vranica, advertising and marketing editor for the Wall Street Journal, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss controversial celebrity marketing endorsements.Full Article