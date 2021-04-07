40th anniversary of Joan Little's pivotal murder acquittal
Forty years ago, Joan Little, who is black, was acquitted in the murder of a white North Carolina prison guard, becoming the first woman in the U.S. to win with the defense that she used deadly force to resist sexual assault. The case drew national attention and elevated the conversation of the civil rights, feminist and anti-death penalty movements. Ed Rabel covered the trial for CBS News and later interviewed Little.Full Article