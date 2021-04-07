Sam Cossman's daring expeditions with technology

Adventurer Sam Cossman considers himself the "Indiana Jones" of the digital era. Cossman traveled six times to the volcano-dotted nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific and he made two expeditions into the Marum crater. Cossman and his team recorded dramatic footage inside the crater with GoPros, drones and other technology. His footage shows a 2,000 degree lava lake. The video quickly became an internet sensation. Cossman joins "CBS This Morning" to share his story.