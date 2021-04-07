Tiger Woods Crash Caused By Unsafe Speed, LA Sheriff Says
Published
Investigators say that they believe Woods mistakenly hit the accelerator rather than the brake as he was negotiating a curve in Los Angeles in February.Full Article
Published
Investigators say that they believe Woods mistakenly hit the accelerator rather than the brake as he was negotiating a curve in Los Angeles in February.Full Article
Investigators Wednesday morning revealed that unsafe speed was the primary cause of the February crash that severely injured golfer..
Six weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva..