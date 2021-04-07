Is presidential candidate Donald Trump in trouble?
Published
According to a Quinnipiac poll, Trump topped the list of candidates that Republican voters said they would not vote for. In another potential warning, Trump trailed Democratic opponents with Hispanics by nearly three to one, and the words most voters associated him with were arrogant, blowhard and idiot. CBS News political director and host of “Face the Nation” John Dickerson joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the warning signs.Full Article