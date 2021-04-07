Biden set to announce executive action on guns
Two people familiar with the forthcoming announcement said the president will reclassify "ghost guns" as firearms.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Thursday will unveil his administration's first steps to curb gun violence, including a plan to reduce the..
