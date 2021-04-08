The White House Press Secretary stated that COVID-19 vaccine passports would not be created or supported by the Biden administration. This is following many GOP governors issuing executive orders barring them. Texas sought to restrict its development due to privacy concerns.Full Article
Americans Not Required to Carry ‘Vaccine Passports,' According to White House
