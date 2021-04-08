SEE IT: 10-Foot Alligator Captured From Underneath Car In Tampa As Mating Season Gets Underway
Published
Love is in the air if you're an alligator or crocodile. And that means everyone else has to be on the lookout for amorous alligators and frisky crocs who are more active and visible this time of year and potentially more aggressive. That may be why the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called about a giant gator discovered under a parked car at an apartment complex in Tampa on March 31.Full Article