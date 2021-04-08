Former New York Jet Phillip Adams Kills 5 People, Then Himself In South Carolina, Reports Say
The 33-year-old is accused of killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, a prominent doctor, and his family at their home in Rock Hill.Full Article
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams
Kills 5 People Before Killing Himself.
Authorities were called to the home of Dr. Robert..