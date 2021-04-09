The race to vaccinate encountered more roadblocks on Thursday. Numerous patients at a North Carolina mass vaccination site experiences immediate reactions to the Johnson & Johnson dose. One day previously, 11 people had unfavorable reactions in Denver, ranging from nausea and dizziness.Full Article
2 Vaccine Sites Close After Reactions to Johnson & Johnson Dose
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Some are traveling out of their counties to get vaccinated
KIMT
Some are traveling out of their counties to get vaccinated