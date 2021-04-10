"The Witches: Salem 1692," Pulitzer Prize winning author reveals what's real

Salem, Massachusetts is a town forever linked to a series of events that continues to fascinate the nation some 320 years later. Movies, plays, novels, and TV shows have drawn inspiration from the Salem Witch Trials including Arthur Miller’s 1953 classic, “The Crucible.” Now, a new book is out. “The Witches: Salem 1692,” helps separate fact from fiction. Pulitzer Prize winner, Stacy Schiff joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss it.