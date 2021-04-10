Morning rounds: Cancerous meats include bacon?

A major evaluation from the World Health Organization this week found eating processed meats, such as cold cuts and bacon, increases the risk of certain types of cancer and the report says red meat likely does the same. Also, this week a new study uncovered an alarming rate of medication errors in the operating room. At one of the nation’s top hospitals, researchers found that half of all surgical procedures resulted in some sort of mistake or adverse event immediately before, during, or right after surgery, and they found that 80 percent of these incidents are preventable. Dr. Holly Phillips and Dr. Tara Narula join “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”