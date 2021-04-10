Knicks Rally Late, Snap Grizzlies’ 4-Game Win Streak In OT
RJ Barrett scored 20 points, making a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:15 left in overtime, and New York used a late rally to stun the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.Full Article
