Kentucky limits no-knock warrants more than a year after Breonna Taylor's death
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill limiting no-knock warrants next the mother of Breonna Taylor, whose fatal shooting spurred a protest movement.
IN THE FINAL HOURS OF KENTUCKY'S GENERAL ASSEMBLY SESSION...A BILL LIMITING NO-KNOCK SEARCH WARRANTS GOT FINAL APPROVAL.