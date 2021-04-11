Nets Fall To Lakers After Irving Ejection
Published
The Lakers had led most of the way and were ahead 66-62 when Irving fouled Schroder with 9:41 left in the third.Full Article
Published
The Lakers had led most of the way and were ahead 66-62 when Irving fouled Schroder with 9:41 left in the third.Full Article
Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder, who have each played more than 500 career games without an ejection, got tossed from Saturday's..
Nets star tossed along with Lakers' Dennis Schroder after an altercation and Nets fall flat as Lakers go on winning run.