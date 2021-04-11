Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad

Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad

CBS News

Published

In films and on TV, Jamie Foxx has hit all the right notes. His latest project is a new Netflix series, "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" playing a single parent to a daughter who finds him less than cool. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller talks with Foxx and his co-star, fellow "In Living Color" alum David Alan Grier, and with Foxx's daughter, Corinne, an executive producer of the show, who found inspiration in the tradeoffs of having a famous entertainer for a dad.

Full Article