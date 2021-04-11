Jamie Foxx on playing (and being) an embarrassing dad

In films and on TV, Jamie Foxx has hit all the right notes. His latest project is a new Netflix series, "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!" playing a single parent to a daughter who finds him less than cool. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Michelle Miller talks with Foxx and his co-star, fellow "In Living Color" alum David Alan Grier, and with Foxx's daughter, Corinne, an executive producer of the show, who found inspiration in the tradeoffs of having a famous entertainer for a dad.