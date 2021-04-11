Idris Elba on return to "Luther," filming "Beast of No Nation"
Golden Globe winner Idris Elba is becoming one of the go-to actors in Hollywood. He's played everyone from Nelson Mandela in "Long Walk of Freedom," drug kingpin Stringer Bell on "The Wire," and even the villain in the upcoming "Star Trek Beyond." Elba joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his latest role as the self-destructive, genius detective John Luther in the critically acclaimed crime drama, "Luther."Full Article