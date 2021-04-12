Donald Trump has major lead over GOP rivals
Published
A new national poll shows Donald Trump holding a major lead over his nearest Republican primary rivals. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett has analysis for CBSN.Full Article
Published
A new national poll shows Donald Trump holding a major lead over his nearest Republican primary rivals. CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett has analysis for CBSN.Full Article
Texas senator Ted Cruz has quietly watched Donald Trump and Ben Carson lead the GOP primary race, reluctant to speak out against..
Republican presidential candidates take the stage Wednesday night for their third debate. It comes after a major shift in the race,..